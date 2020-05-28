Manchester City women have signed Gareth Taylor as their head coach on a three-year contract, the Citizens announced on Thursday.

“Manchester City Football Club are delighted to announce Gareth Taylor has agreed a three-year deal to become the new Head Coach of Manchester City Women,” the club said in an official statement on Thursday.

“The 47-year-old has led City’s Under-18s for the past three seasons, having previously overseen the Club’s Under-16s.

“Taylor succeeds Nick Cushing, who also started his coaching career in City’s Academy before spending six trophy-laden years with Manchester City Women ahead of his recent switch to New York City FC,” the statement added.

Happy with the appointment, Taylor said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City Women and I’m extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

“I’m really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can’t wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive Barclays FA WSL season in 2020/21.”

Meanwhile, head of women’s football Gavin Makel said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gareth into the role of Manchester City Women’s Head Coach.

“I am looking forward to working with Gareth as we enter this new era for the women’s team in which I am confident that we can continue to build upon the successes that we have had over the last six years.”