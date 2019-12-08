Despite Manchester City’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Manchester derby, the former’s manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday said he was satisfied with the performance of his team.

“I like how my team played. We conceded a little bit more space – not more than usual, but more than last year against United,” Guardiola was quoted as saying in his post-match press conference by Goal.com.

He added, “In general, we did what we like. We arrived in the final third many, many, many, many times. Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish a little bit more, but I like to watch my team. I know nobody agrees but I like it.

The Spanish manager also conceded that the pace of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James created a huge difference between both the teams. He admitted that sometimes it just impossible to control the trio’s runnings ability.

“We knew about the pace they have, with James, Martial and Rashford, but sometimes it is not possible to control it,” the 48-year-old manager said.

United emerged from the Etihad Stadium with a terrific 2-1 win against their neighbours, courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty and Anthony Martial’s precise left-foot strike.

Rashford was knocked down by Bernardo Silva in the area and the video assistant referee (VAR) awarded the Red Devils the penalty, which the forward duly converted to put his team in the lead 1-0 in the 23rd minute.

Taking a pass from Daniel James, Martial struck the second one of the night when he defeated City goalkeeper Ederson to send the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

City got some respite when a header into the back of the net by Nicolas Otamendi made it 2-1 at 85th minute but it was all too late for the hosts as they became the latest addition in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-manage side’s process of giant-killing this season.