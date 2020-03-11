The Premier League tie between Arsenal and Manchester City, which was slated to be held on Wednesday night in Manchester, has been postponed after players from the London club were put into quarantine.

Arsenal played against Olympiacos on February 28 (IST) in their Europa League tie. After the match, a number of Arsenal players met Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following yesterday’s news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted Covid-19, we have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago,” said Arsenal FC in a statement.

“As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game,” it added.

This forced Wednesday’s Premier League match to be called off with the players put into quarantine for 14 days.

“The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete,” the Gunners said.

Keeping the in mind the Arsenal fans who had already booked their tickets for today’s postponed encounter, the club announced that the tickets will be valid for the match when it’s rearranged

“We fully understand how disappointing this is for our supporters, in particular those who were travelling to Manchester for tonight’s match. Tickets will be valid for the match when it’s rearranged,” Arsenal said.