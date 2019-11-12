The perennial debate regarding who is the greatest player of all time between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a never ending one with millions of football fans across the world divided in their views and opinions. And now Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has shared his views and has picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

He explained how the talent and consistency of Messi sets him apart from the rest and even Ronaldo is nowhere close to him when it comes to sheer skills on the football pitch.

“Lionel Messi [is the best player in the world],” he said, as quoted by Goal.

“In my opinion, he has very special abilities. He has talent and he always manages to show it on the pitch. He always has the instinct to make the right decision.

“He uses his speed well against the opponents he plays. He has a strong finish. All in all, no one else has as much quality as Lionel Messi.

“He is the star player of my generation and the greatest footballer of all-time (GOAT). I hope we get to watch him play for a few more years,” he added.

Despite Messi’s brilliance on the football field, Barcelona have not had a similar performance in La Liga by the standards they have set for themselves. This has put enormous amount of pressure on Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cristinao Ronaldo is not having a pretty good season as well as he reacted angrily after he was substituted by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri in a Serie A game against AC Milan.