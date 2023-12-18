Mallika Sagar set to become first female auctioneer for IPL 2024 auction

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a female auctioneer will be handling the gavel at the IPL auction 2024 on December 19.

Various sources state that Mallika Sagar, the gavel master for the most recent Women’s Premier League auction, will take Hugh Edmeades’ post.

The BCCI announced that Hugh Edmeades was notified that his services were not required for this edition.

Mallika Sagar, who majored in art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia,. She has conducted WPL auctions twice in a row. In 2001, she began working at Christie’s, where she became the first Indian woman as auctioneer.

Mallika has participated in sports auctions before, even if the most recent WPL sale was her first in cricket. Being the first female auctioneer in league history, she conducted the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in 2021.

Everyone has complimented her on her WPL auctioneering abilities. Since 2018, Hugh Edmeades has presided over IPL auctions, succeeding Richard Madley. Edmeades passed out on the ground during the Bengaluru auction last year as a result of “postural hypotension.”

The 2024 IPL auction is scheduled to happen on December 19 at 1 p.m. IST at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. For TV viewers, it will be accessible on Star Sports, and for everyone else, through the Jio Cinema app.

For a maximum of 77 spots, 333 participants—214 Indian players and 119 foreign players—will be put up for auction.