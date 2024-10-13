Mahela returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene returned as head coach of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Mark Boucher, under whom the franchise finished last in IPL 2024.

Boucher had replaced Jayawardene from the 2022 season after leaving the South African national team. Jayawardene had previously served the franchise from 2017 to 2022.

“My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to,” the 47-year-old said.

Advertisement

After his first stint as MI head coach, Jayawardene was elevated as the franchise’s global head of performance. In that role, he oversaw the coaching and scouting at all the four teams the franchise owners now have – Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Emirates in the UAE’s ILT20, MI Cape Town in the SA20 and MI New York in the USA’s MLC.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI,” Akash Ambani, owner of the franchise, said.

Under Boucher, Mumbai made the playoffs in IPL 2023, when they lost the second qualifier to Gujarat Titans, but in the next season they finished at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins in 14 games.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family.”

“With each of these teams having a set coaching staff, who also coach multiple teams in the MI family mirroring the ethos, style of play and decision-making that elevate the cricket played by the MI One Family, Mahela’s role has now again evolved within the MI ecosystem,” the franchise said in a statement.

For Jayawardene, the first task in his second stint as head coach will be to finalise Mumbai Indians’ retentions ahead of the deadline on October 31.

Mhambrey set to return to MI

Paras Mhabmbrey, who served as the national team’s bowling coach under Rahul Dravid, is also set to return to the MI set-up. While the franchise is yet to reveal anything on Mhambrey’s comeback, it has been learnt that the 52-year-old former India pacer, who played two Tests and three ODIs, will be part of the MI camp for the coming season.

The five-time champions have Lasith Malinga as a bowling coach too and how the division of work will be done is to be seen. Jayawardene will now be in charge of delegating the work.