Lynnsanity Ends | Chris Lynn smashes 55-ball 113 before returning home due to COVID-19 outbreak

The deadly COVID-19 has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,69,000 people and killing more than 6,500 people across the world. In Pakistan, the disease has already affected more than 50 people after 20 more people were tested positive on a single day.

The increasing number of cases forced Lynn to become the latest foreign cricketer to ditch PSL midway due to the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19. On returning to Brisbane, the cricketer will be subjected to a self-isolation of 14 days as the Australian government has asked every arriving international passenger to do the same.

England players Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (Coach) have already returned home from Pakistan.

The 29-year-old Lynn, meanwhile, gave the Pakistani fans a treat in his last innings as he bludgeoned eight sixes and 12 fours to help his team beat the Multan Sultans by nine wickets at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The win also helped the Qalandars in earning the fourth spot.

THE LYNNSANITY CONTINUES Chris Lynn and his fantastic innings today against the Multan Sultans. What a powerful innings and that too at a stage where it was needed the most. Play fantasy league at: https://t.co/4caay0eRhc#MSvLQ #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/A3c9vSTxDt — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 15, 2020

After Multan set Lahore a target of 187, Lynn anchored the chase and took his team to the winning total with seven balls to spare. He scripted a 100-run stand with opener Fakhar Zaman who smashed 57 runs off 35 deliveries.