Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has expressed his joy over the resumption of group training for the English Premier League clubs and said that the players were “itching to do more ball work” after sitting in the home for more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’m even more excited about the biggest news of the week, and that’s that we’ll be getting back to training in small groups on Wednesday. We’ve known for around a week that it was a possibility, but United have had to make it the safest possible environment for all the players and staff,” Shaw was quoted by the official website of Manchester United.

“I think we’re all determined to do things properly because we’re all looking forward to getting back on a proper pitch! Running down at the park is okay, but obviously it isn’t ideal.

“We have to do our work, keep fit and it’ll be nice to be around different people and see the boys again for a bit longer. It’s a massive step forward to get on the same training pitch as each other,” he added.

Shaw further said that they might have some fitness work when they return but assured that most of the players were in the right shape and they would want to get down to work with the ball straight away.

“I’m sure there’ll be some fitness work when we get back, but we’ve all done a lot of running over the last three weeks and now we’re all just itching to do more ball work.

“The most important thing is getting used to that and it’ll be nice to be able to pass, dribble and get the right feel for the ball again so we can do what we all love,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light last week to resume the 2019-20 season in June. After the government’s green light, the club representatives in a meeting tried to chalk out a plan to resume the season.

The meeting saw the clubs discussing the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.