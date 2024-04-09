LSG tearaway Mayank Yadav likely to miss matches against DC & KKR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) rookier quick Mayank Yadav is most likely to be out of action for at least a week due to “soreness in lower abdominal area.” He was taken for a scan on Monday afternoon.

“Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon in the field,” LSG CEO Col. Vinod Bisht said in a statement.

As such, the LSG team will miss Yadav’s services for the matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, scheduled to take place on April 12 and April 14.

The 21-year-old Delhi pacer has taken IPL 2024 by storm with two Player-of-the-match performances in his first two games for the franchise, and has instantly become the toast of the nation for his searing pace. He had bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024: a scorching thunderbolt of 156.7 kph in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In LSG’s first game of IPL 2024, Mayank attracted headlines by firing nine scorching balls that breached the 150 kph-mark. In that game, he had picked up three crucial wickets while conceding only 27 runs.

Mayank came up with a similar three-wicket haul against RCB in his second game, and earned accolades from the likes of Glenn Maxwell, who was one of his three victims along with Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar.

Mayank’s raw pace in IPL 2024 has become a hot topic among cricket pundits, who have backed the Delhi pacer to be fast-tracked into the national team for the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, in June.