Much has been talked about Aaron Ramsey’s tap in of Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick in the UEFA Champions League group D match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus.

The incident took place in the third minute when Ronaldo went for direct goal from a spot-kick outside the box. Lokomotiv goalkeeper failed to grab the ball that came straight towards him as it slipped past his hands and went towards the net.

However, Ramsey who was positioned near the goal line tapped in the ball, which was going in anyway, and made sure the goalie could not retaliate and stop it from crossing the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost scored his first free-kick for Juventus. But Aaron Ramsey stole it off the line.😂pic.twitter.com/cicZLHDffu — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 6, 2019

The entire scene sparked massive outrage on Twitter and other platforms of social media where Ronaldo’s fans accused Ramsey of stealing his goal.

Meanwhile, the former Arsenal explained that he tapped in the ball because he thought the keeper had a chance to clear it. Reportedly, he has also apologised to Ronaldo after the incident.

“I thought the keeper was a lot closer to me and had a chance of diving back and maybe clearing it. My instinct took over to make sure that it went over the line. I’ve apologised to Cristiano,” Ramsey was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Ramsey’s intervention also meant that Ronaldo could not net the ball against his 34th opponent in Champions League and remained stuck with Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid star Raul for the record of scoring against the most number of teams.

Meanwhile, Juventus struggled against a spirited Lokomitv team who defenced wth all their hearts throughout the match and even got an equalizer in the 12th minute.

Despite owning lion’s share of possession the Italian champions struggled to see the back of the net after scoring the opener in 3rd minute.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in stoppage time when Douglas Costa played a brilliant one-two with Gonzalo Higuain before beating the opponent goalkeeper to win the hard-fought game 2-1 for his team.