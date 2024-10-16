LLC 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha to clash with Southern Superstars in final

Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas Odisha will take on Kedar Jadhav-led Southern SuperStars in the finals of the Legends League Cricket on Wednesday, at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

“Legends League Cricket is instrumental in inspiring young people in Kashmir as they get to witness international stars like Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan play cricket. This lets young cricketers dream that they too one day can become the next big thing in cricket. The final is going to be very exciting for the people of Srinagar and the fans will get to watch a great match tomorrow,” said Irfan Pathan, Captain, Konark Suryas Odisha.

Southern Superstars were the table toppers at the end of the league after winning five of the seven league matches losing only to Toyam Hyderabad both the times. Konark Suryas Odisha came second on the league table after winning three of their seven matches. The teams earlier clashed in Qualifier 1 where Southern Superstars beat Konark Suryas Odisha by seven wickets. Hamilton Masakadza was the standout performer scoring 67 runs in just 49 balls with four bowlers taking two wickets each.

“Southern Superstars has played extremely well throughout the league stages and the playoffs and the entire team is gearing to go. Playing the finals in front of packed stadiums in Srinagar has been very special and it has been very inspiring for the next generation of cricketers. Legends League Cricket has brought cricket back to Kashmir and the support by the fans has been extremely overwhelming,” said Kedar Jadhav, Captain, Southern SuperStars.