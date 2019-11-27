Liverpool will host a spirited Napoli in their second-last Group E match of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 8 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

A win in Wednesday’s encounter against Napoli will see Liverpool secure a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League, whereas Napoli will look to continue their dominance against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With 9 points from 4 matches, the Reds top Champions League Group E table and their opponent Napoli are just one-point short.

In the last meeting between the two, Napoli thrashed Liverpool 2-0 at home and hence the Reds, who are on a dream run, would be looking to avenge their defeat.

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Reds star striker Mohamed Salah is in good touch, but uncertainties still surround the 27-year-old as he is yet to get a green light to feature in the game against Napoli.

Salah has netted nine goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, centre back Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, will miss the mega event.

Talking about the guests, Carlo Ancelotti may step out with a more defensive line-up at Anfield with a central midfield duo of Allan and Elif Elmas to fight against Liverpool, who are in sublime touch.

Dries Mertens, Kostas Manolas and Fabian Ruiz, who were all held on the bench at the weekend, are likely to make a cut in the starting eleven against Reds.

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz; Mertens, Lozano

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Liverpool: WWWWW

Napoli: DDDLD

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Liverpool: 2

Napoli: 2

Draw: 1

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Liverpool win 2-0

Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.