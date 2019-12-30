In a recent statement, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clarified that the Reds are in no mood to celebrate their title win right now despite a 13 point advantage at the top of the table.

Klopp insisted that despite them taking a massive lead and other teams struggling to win games with as much and consistency as them, they believe the title race is still not over as they still have games to play.

Notably, the Reds recorded their 17th back to back Premier League home win when they won the match against Wolves on Sunday.

Undoubtedly, Liverpool are racing towards their first league win since 1990 but their boss told the media that their players are in no way taking the win for granted or getting complacent since the league is still not over.

“I think our fans are exactly like the team is,” said Klopp at a media conference.

“They are not interested in the moment. They don’t want to celebrate now. They take it like it is. They dig in a game, like today, today I liked it a lot. All the fans were really in the game. This was a game where the crowd can be nervous, they weren’t, so that’s good.

“We are a unit so we fight until somebody says ‘it’s enough’ and ‘you have enough points’ or not. We will see. But it’s not about belief. If we were not confident it would be really crazy but it’s not about knowing, or wanting to know, that it’s already done. Imagine, really, if you asked me and I sat here and said ‘yeah, actually, I think it’s done’. But we still play of course but I think it’s done. That would be really crazy.

“But, since five, six or seven weeks ago we are still asking that question constantly. And I, as a normal human being, have the same answer. Because it’s not done. So discuss it if you want, ask me if you want, but don’t expect a different answer,” he concluded.