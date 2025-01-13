Litton responds Champions Trophy snub with BPL century

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was dropped from the 15-member ICC Champions Trophy squad, has responded with a century in the Bangladesh Premier League on the same day of his snub

from the national side.

The 30-year-old was candid about his non-selection and acknowledged that his exclusion was due to his poor run of form. “The Champions Trophy selection wasn’t in my control. The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven’t been able to do that,” said Litton after his explosive innings of 125 off just 55 balls against Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL.

“I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed. I have played a good knock but it’s in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep

working hard, let’s see what happens next,” he added.

Litton has been battling a prolonged lean patch while playing for the national team, failing to score more than single digits in his last seven ODI innings. His most recent 50+ score dates back to October 2023, against India in the 2023 World Cup.

“I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team,” Litton said.

“I was dropped because I wasn’t performing. There’s nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal.”

Despite missing out on an important tournament, Litton expressed his desire to improve his game and turn it around so that he gets another shot with the national side.

“Fans will support me but then when I don’t do well, people will be negative. That’s not really my concern. I am focused on what I need to do. I haven’t been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won’t change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs.

“I am not out there to prove to anyone. I only look for improvement. I don’t think I was playing well for the last few months. I will try to become more consistent from this point, especially after this innings,” he said.

With the ICC allowing sides to modify their provisional squads, a few more similar performances with the willow could open the gate for Litton’s return for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.