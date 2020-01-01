In an awesome surprise before the arrival of the year 2020, the locals of Rosario had a fan moment when they saw their hero Lionel Messi training in a public gym.

The Argentine, who led Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Alaves in Saturday’s (IST) La Liga encounter will play his next game for Blaugrana in January 4 against Espanyol.

However, in order to keep himself fit over the festive season, the 32-year-old went to the gym but not a private one. Messi chose to train alongside his fellow countrymen and shocked everybody present there.

“He entered as one more, I could not believe it,” gym worker Valentina Jure told Rosario Nuestro as quoted by Goal. “He used the machines like anyone else, he was smiling with everyone.

“I can’t believe it, my phone literally exploded. Journalists and people from all over the world wrote to me.”

Coincidentally, Barcelona highlights were playing on the TV when Messi was busy doing his workout.

“I want to say that the channel with his goals was already set when he arrived,” Valentina said.

“I like to clarify it because people have written to me saying that it is self-centered but it was nothing like that – he was super humble with everyone while we were there,” she added.

Messi has bagged his world-record sixth Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris in early December last year. He surpassed the likes of Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to bag home the coveted award.

With this award, Messi has taken his Ballon d’Or tally to six and has become the most successful player since the inception of the award, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five such awards to his name.