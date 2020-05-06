Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, along with his teammates underwent test for the novel coronavirus at the club training ground on Wednesday morning with La Liga pumping up the preparation to resume the league after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first four players to arrive at the Barcelona training facility were Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Clement Lenglet and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo a PCR test, reports English outlet Metro. They were followed by Mesi, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal among others.

Once the tests are completed, players would be given a medical clearance and allowed to resume individual training. Within a few days training in small groups would be permitted before finally larger team sessions can take place.

La Liga has been inspecting facilities at every club to ensure they comply with a strict medical protocol. Barcelona on Tuesday had confirmed that they had passed their inspection.

“The first team will return to the training ground on Wednesday to do the relevant medical tests before starting solo training in the coming days,” a club statement read.

“La Liga gave the green light to carry out these tests after the inspection of the club’s facilities was completed this morning.”

About the tests, La Liga has predicted around 2000 COVID-19 tests would be carried out across 42 professional clubs and has estimated around 30 asymptomatic positive results.

The players or anyone from the staff would be put into isolation and given complete freedom to remain anonymous if they wish. Whereas the rest would be directed to train individually for some time.