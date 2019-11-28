Lionel Messi on Wednesday scored against Borussia Dortmund to beat Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez by becoming the only player to score against 34 different sides in the history of Champions League.

The only teams who have prevented Messi from scoring against them so far are Rubin Kazan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Udinese, Levski Sofia, and Inter Milan. However, the Argentine will have a chance to score against Inter in Barca’s next and last game in Group F of the tournament this season.

From 2005/06 to 2019/20, Messi has scored in Europe’s top club competition for 15 seasons in a row, a feat, like many others achieved by the Argentine, no-one else has been able to match.

In the game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, which Barca won 3-1, Messi assisted Luis Suarez to draw the first blood of the game in the 29th minute.

Later, the Argentine, who was playing his 700th game in Barca shirt, made the moment even more special in the 33rd minute with a goal of his own.

In the 67th minute, Messi set up a superb ball for Griezmann and the latter didn’t disappoint and netted the ball with ease.

Meanwhile, Barcelona ensured they finish at the top of Champions League Group F. It also guaranteed that the Catalan club will be among the top seeds in the 2019-2020 Champions League knockout stage.

Talking about Messi, this is his 16th season in the first team following his debut under Frank Rijkaard in the 2004-05 season. The 32-year-old averages 44 games per season and more than 38 goals per season. He has won 34 trophies — including 10 league titles.