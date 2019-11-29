In a recent development, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been given the Best Playmaker Award handed out by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) following his outstanding run of play in 2019. This is all the more important because the award has been announced just a few days before the coveted 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Messi was way ahead than the rest as he finished with as many as 299 points. Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City, who finished second, had 85 points to his name.

Players like Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, Chelsea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Bernando Silva (Manchester City) were also in the race for the award and completed the top 5 list.

It is worth highlighting that the award is decided by football pundits from across 90 countries in all the continents of the world. All these experts believed Messi to be way ahead than the rest.

It is worth highlighting that the award marked Messi’s fourth-best playmaker award and he is now at par with former Barca teammate Xavi who also had as many as four awards to his name.

It remains to be seen if Messi indeed bags his record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday.