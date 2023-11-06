Light to moderate rainfall occurs across Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the rest of the districts of Odisha, IMD Bhubaneswar, scientist Sanjeeb Dwivedi said on Sunday.

The weather in the remaining districts is expected to remain dry. Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 35.5°C was recorded at Titlagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.5°C was recorded at Phulbani and Boudh in the plains of Odisha.

While rainfall lashed several parts of Karur district in Tamil Nadu, leading to waterlogging on many roads in the area. Moderate to heavy rains have taken place at various places in the district, including Karur, Puliyur, Velliyanai, Uppidamangalam, and Mayanur.

