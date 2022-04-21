Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton consortium

Two of the world’s biggest sports stars have come together. Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Premier League club, Chelsea, according to reports.
Sky News has reported that seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, as well as tennis icon Serena Williams, have pledged an estimated £10 million each into an offer for the club from a wealthy consortium group led by Sir Martin Broughton.
Hamilton, who is competing in this weekend’s Melbourne Grand Prix, and 23-time major winner Williams have both become established investors in recent years. The two sporting icons are believed to be worth nearly a combined $500 million, as per reports.
Serena Williams and Sir Lewis Hamilton will invest $26M into Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea, reports @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/lky9iWXrWo
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 21, 2022
Former Liverpool chairman Broughton’s consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and a wealthy investor from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea’s top status.