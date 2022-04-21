Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton consortium

Two of the world’s biggest sports stars have come together. Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Premier League club, Chelsea, according to reports.

Sky News has reported that seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, as well as tennis icon Serena Williams, have pledged an estimated £10 million each into an offer for the club from a wealthy consortium group led by Sir Martin Broughton.

Hamilton, who is competing in this weekend’s Melbourne Grand Prix, and 23-time major winner Williams have both become established investors in recent years. The two sporting icons are believed to be worth nearly a combined $500 million, as per reports.

Serena Williams and Sir Lewis Hamilton will invest $26M into Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea, reports @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/lky9iWXrWo — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 21, 2022

Former Liverpool chairman Broughton’s consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and a wealthy investor from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea’s top status.

Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC, which plays in the National Women’s Soccer League.