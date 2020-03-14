India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday advised everyone to stay strong and take all precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus.

With more than 5,000 deaths and 1,30,000 cases due to the virus, it is quite evident that the world is really in dire straits. The World Health Organization has already declared the virus a pandemic and the Indian government, meanwhile, is considering the issue as serious as anything with the number of infected in the country being above 80.

“Let’s stay strong and fight the COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone,” tweeted Kohli on Saturday.

Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

Along with banning the visas till April 15, the Indian government has also asked for the sports events to be held behind closed doors in order to prevent the virus from spreading. In addition, several sports events have been cancelled or postponed, with the latest being India vs South Africa three-match ODI series being called off in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Looking at the gravity of the situation, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to commence on March 29, has been postponed until April 15.