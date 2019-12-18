Indian openers made a solid comeback in the second One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday after suffering a failure in the first match that led to India’s defeat.

Both the openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored a century, but the former’s unique celebration became the talking-point in the first innings of the second ODI.

Rahul, who made 102 in 104 balls, was seen covering both his ears with fingers as a part of his celebration after reaching his third ODI hundred.

Many believe it was a sign that he did not hear and pay attention to the criticisms that he was subjected to during his rough patch when was not being able to put up good displays with the willow.

However, when Ian Bishop wanted to know the reason from him, Rahul said, “I will let it stay a mystery.” His denial to make public the reason behind his unique celebration has invoked further speculations among the cricket fans.

India on Wednesday scored 387 for 5 in 50 overs to set a mammoth target for the West Indies to chase in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Rohit and Rahul shared a 227 run opening stand before the latter fell to Alzarri Joseph on his individual score of 102. But the India vice-captain carried on his carnage and amassed 159 runs before falling to Sheldon Cottrell.

Shreyas Iyer’s 53 off 32 and Rishabh Pant’s 39 off 16 towards the end helped India reach the gigantic total. For Windies, Cottrell finished with the figures of 83 for 2 in 9 overs, while in terms of economy Jason Holder with the figures none for 45 in 9 overs was the best bowler.