Legendary Andrew Symonds dies in Car Accident

Australian international cricketer Andrew Symonds, who played all three formats as a batting all-rounder and was an important member of two World Cup-winning squads is no more the cricket legend dies at the age of 46 the bad news made cricket fans devastated the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most well-liked former stars

Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals, and was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night. Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Adam Gilchrist, another former teammate, and fellow commentator, wrote: “This really hurts,” while Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was “devastated”.

“We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australian great Mark Taylor paid tribute to Symonds on Channel 9 as the news broke.

“I can’t quite believe it. Another tragic day for cricket. Bad things do happen in threes,” he said.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was an integral part of Australia’s white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007. He won ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007, with the former tournament including a stunning, breakout 143 not out against Pakistan that set up the rest of his career.

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said in a statement that Symonds was a “generational talent” and an “instrumental” part in Australia’s World Cup success.

Symonds was a force in limited-overs cricket, scoring 5,088 runs at 39.75 and taking 133 wickets at 37.25, while he was one of the game’s finest fielders.