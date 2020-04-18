Leeds United legend and former England player Norman Hunter died at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76,” said the club in a statement on Friday.

“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” it added.

Hunter, who was an iconic figure at Leeds United, made 726 appearances for the club over a 14 year period, the club’s most successful to date, earning the infamous nickname “Bites Yer Legs”.

Helping Leeds rise from the Second Division, Hunter was at the heart of the defence as the club became champions of England twice and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup winners twice, along with successes in the 1968 League Cup, 1969 Charity Shield and 1972 FA Cup.

He won a total of 28 caps for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, whilst was also the first winner of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1974.

(Stats and inputs from Leeds United official website)