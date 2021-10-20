Leagues bring cultures, tradition together: Rashid on Warner-Williamson fasting with him

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, says he was overjoyed when his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) colleagues David Warner and Kane Williamson kept Ramadan fast with him in April.

The video was posted by Rashid on Instagram where Kane Williamson and David Warner could be seen sharing their views on fasting. The video was accompanied by the caption, “Aftari these 2 legends were fasting with us today @davidwarner31 @kane_s_w.” The month of Ramadan is the 9th month of the lunar year according to Islamic Calendar, in this one month Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. The end of this month is the celebration of Eid.

“That’s a team, that’s a family. As a team member, as a family member, we all need to understand each other’s feelings. Then you know what is the right thing to do. Those days when Ramadan was on, we were fasting and playing. David Warner and Kane Williamson said it’s pretty hard to fast and play, it’s a tough job,” Rashid told to ESPNcricinfo while talking about the video of him fasting with Warner and Williamson.

“They wanted to fast, but on an off day. They came for sehri at around 3 am. It was so good to see them fasting with us, to understand our feelings. When there was one hour left, I remember sitting by the poolside with Williamson, who was like: “We haven’t played cricket, we haven’t done anything, we have just been at the hotel, but it is so difficult to eat nothing,” he added.

Rashid also mentioned that knowing each other’s traditions and cultures is crucial since it naturally instils more respect in the squad.

“I liked how they approached me and said, “We want to fast with you because we want to know your sentiments.” It made me quite pleased. I have a great deal of admiration for both of them. They even agreed to fast for longer periods of time, but the IPL was postponed as a result.”

“It’s critical to understand one other’s customs and cultures. It naturally instils a higher level of respect. The beauty of [T20] leagues is that they bring people from diverse cultures together, allowing us to better understand one another “he stated

The first half of the IPL was held in India but due to the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country, it was suspended and then resumed in September in the UAE.

