Australia’s Ellyse Perry on Wednesday became the first woman cricketer to earn a double in Wisden Almanack as she was named the Leading Women Cricketer of 2019 and was also included in the Five Cricketers of the Year list in the 2020 edition.

Three men – Kumar Sangakkara, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli – have managed the rare double to date. Perry was added with Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Simon Harmer in the Cricketers of the Year section.

Australia’s 2019 Ashes hero, Perry, has also become the only woman cricketer to be named the Leading Cricketer twice having already achieved the feat in 2016.

In the one-off Ashes Test, the 29-year-old all-rounder had scored a century in the first innings and remained not-out for 76 in the second as she guided her team to victory.

Perry had two centuries under her name in 2019 in 50-overs cricket with a figure of 7/22 in the last of the three ODIs against England.

She had begun 2019 with a century at Adelaide against New Zealand before following it up with a seven-for at Canterbury and her Ashes heroics.

In the Big Bash last year, where Perry had partnered Alyssa Healey for a record-breaking opening partnership of 199 runs, she had scored at an abnormal average of 93.

Her exploits in the calendar year of 2019 forced the former England captain Charlotte Edwards to label Perry as “the greatest female player we’re ever going to see”.

Meanwhile, England’s Ben Stokes was named the Leading Men Cricketer of 2019 with West Indies’ swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russel being announced as the Leading T20 Cricketer of 2019.