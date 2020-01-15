After winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes said that the last 12 months have been the best in his illustrious cricket career.

“The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years,” said Stokes after winning the award as quoted by ICC.

“It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement.

“This award is testament to my teammates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would (have) never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy.

“There is an incredible bond between teammates and to savour our achievements, whether that’s winning the World Cup Final at Lord’s or digging deep to win a Test match against Australia at Headingley. It is satisfying you can accomplish these superb highs together,” he added.

Notably, 28-year-old Stokes was adjudged the Man of the Match in World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand for helping England clinch the coveted trophy for the first time since the inception of the tournament. The southpaw also played one of the greatest Test match innings during the Ashes series that was retained by Australia.