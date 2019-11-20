Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has stated that he intends to play for another two years after next year’s World T20.

Malinga retired from Test cricket in April 2011 after representing Sri Lanka in 30 Tests. Earlier this year, he retired from ODIs in July after playing 226 matches in the 50-overs format.

In March, Malinga said he intended to bring the curtains down on his career after the 2020 World T20 slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“T20 is four overs and I feel with my skill, I can manage T20 as a bowler. As a captain, because I’ve played so many T20s around the world that I feel I can manage that period for maybe another two years,” Malinga told ESPNcricinfo.

The 36-year-old, who captains Sri Lanka in the shortest version of the game, also said he is waiting to hear from Sri Lanka Cricket on whether he would be leading the side in the T20 showpiece event.

“(SLC) said for the World Cup I have to be lead there but you never know in Sri Lanka,” he added.

Malinga, the only man to 100 T20I wickets and first in history to reach a century of scalps in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, also said Sri Lanka need continuity in leadership for a lasting change of fortunes after a period of slump.

“Sri Lanka are lacking that skillful bowler, they lack those consistencies. We can’t get one year, one and a half years, all fixed, it might be that we need to get patience, maybe two or three years,” he said.

“Consistency is very important. I feel whoever is doing the next selection have to understand that (for) people (to learn), they have to be there. If he’s on the bench, nobody can learn.

“If I believe I can give something for the youngsters, then I need to be there. I can tell, but now I can show them ‘this is the way how you do it.’ But if I don’t play then I can’t do that,” he added.