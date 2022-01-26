Lalith Malinga has been appointed Bowling Strategy Coach for Sri Lanka Cricket

The Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Wednesday that former ODI and T20I captain Lasith Malinga will serve as the national team’s ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The new short-term position Malinga holds as a specialist coach will allow him to provide tactical insight and technical expertise to help Sri Lanka’s bowlers execute their strategies on the field.

Going into this series, Sri Lanka Cricket is confident Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling skills will be a huge benefit to the team.

“We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop,” Malinga commented after his appointment.

Upon recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, he was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. He was appointed from February 1-20.