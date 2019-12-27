After Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Pakistani players mistreated Danish Kaneria for being a Hindu, former India cricketer Madan Lal said it is the lack of education in Pakistan that is the difference between India and Pakistan players.

“The difference between India and Pakistan players is the lack of education there,” Lal told ANI, adding, “Players in both countries are quite talented, but lack of education is the main difference.”

“There are just two Hindus that have represented Pakistan in cricket. I have noticed, that whenever Hindu players represented Pakistan, they tended to be attracted more towards us, they liked talking to us. I have toured Pakistan, I have seen Hindus in that country, the difference was obviously there. As team-mates, you need to support each other,” Lal said.

Commenting on the revelation made by Akhtar, Lal said, “First of all, I would say whatever Shoaib Akhtar has said, it is right as he played alongside Kaneria in the team.”

“It is very unfortunate if it has happened, as Kaneria has been one of the best spinners to come out of Pakistan. These things are not good to hear about,” the 1983 World Cup-winning player said, adding, “In India’s dressing room, players from different religions have represented our side, but no such thing has ever happened here.”