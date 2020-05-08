Leganes coach Javier Aguirre has revealed that the suspended La Liga season will kick off on June 20 and will be concluded by July 26.

Notably, the top-flight Spanish league has been suspended since March in the wake of the novel Coronavirus which has so far killed 26,000 and affected 2.5 lakh in Spain.

“We already have a start date for the league,” Aguirre told Marca Claro MVS, adding, “On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26.”

Claiming that he has been informed “officially” from La Liga, the coach gave further details on how the remaining matches will be played.

“It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates,” Aguirre said.

“La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled.

“We start tomorrow. Luckily we have passed the tests,” he added.

The Spanish government on Monday has given a green signal to the La Liga clubs to resume training this week.

As per the guidelines, players will start with individual training in order to regain fitness which will be followed by group sessions at a later date. However, a test for COVID-19 is compulsory before everything.

About the tests, La Liga has predicted around 2000 COVID-19 tests would be carried out across 42 professional clubs and has estimated around 30 asymptomatic positive results.

The players or anyone from the staff would be put into isolation and given complete freedom to remain anonymous if they wish. Whereas the rest would be directed to train individually for some time.