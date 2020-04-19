La Liga matches and all other sporting fixtures are set to be played at empty stadiums in Spain till the end of the summer, informed the Mayor of Madrid. As a result, all the postponed-events would have to be concluded at closed-door venues.

Mayor Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida believed the ongoing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is not likely to be “under control” for the big events to take place with crowds.

“In the spring and summer there won’t be any events with crowds in Spain, and possibly not in the fall either,” Martnez-Almeida said as quoted by PTI via AP.

Martnez-Almeida also expressed his exasperation over the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool and said it was a “mistake” committed by the Madrid-based team. Almost 3,000 Atletico fans had travelled to Liverpool to watch the game at the Anfield on March 11, just days before the Spanish government had declared emergency and imposed lockdown.

Meanwhile, earlier Spanish league president Javier Tebas had earlier said that the 2019-20 season would be played out and would endure a delayed finish. Tebas said that LaLiga is working in conjecture with the European football governing body for a possible date to restart the league.

Tebas had said that it is important to keep UEFA in the loop so that it can be ensured that all European leagues can successfully finish and the continental Champions League and Europa League competitions as well.

“Well in the current scenario we have dates that we are talking to UEFA with because it is very important to coordinate with them. They are putting in a lot of effort to allow all the leagues to finish,” Tebas said.