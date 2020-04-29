La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his desire to have football back in Spain and has said that the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors if the government gave the permission.

“I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas, etc,” Goal.com quoted Tebas as saying.

“If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football.

“In other countries, teams are already training, that’s the example to follow. In Spain, football is an important economic driver that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner, and adhering to health recommendations, as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2019-20 season of Ligue 1 in France and Eredivisie in the Netherlands have been cancelled. The French Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that major sporting fixtures could not resume until the end of the summer. The Dutch football federation, on the other hand, had called for an end to the season last week.

However, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced last week that athletes, including the footballers, can get back to individual training from May 4.

The Prime Minister had further assured that steps were being taken to end lockdown measures slowly as Spain enters the ‘de-escalation’ phase with respect to the effect of the virus.

“The first phase, or phase 0, is the preparation to transition phase or the de-escalation phase, which we are already in,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters.

“In the best-case scenario, this de-escalation phase will take a minimum of six weeks and the maximum duration we want to see is eight weeks for the whole of Spain,” he added.