La Liga giants Atletico Madrid registered a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid in a Round 30 match at the empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

The match, which was Atletico’s first match at their home venue in over three months, began with several tributes to club legends, members and supporters who had succumbed to death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the teams began the match on equal footings and restricted each other to get a breakthrough in the first half. The second half, too, witnessed similar scenes before substitute Vitolo scored the only goal of the night.

Vitolo was introduced in the 73rd minute by Diego Simeone, replacing Marcos Llorente. He turned out to be the super-sub as he scored a header from the corner in the 81st minute after Valladolid goalkeeper Juan Antonio failed to clear the delivery.

Atletico are now safely placed at third with 52 points and find themselves in a favourable position to remain in the top-four.

Fifth-placed Getafe, on the other hand, suffered another blow in their hopes to secure a Champions League berth after playing a 1-1 draw at home against Eibar.

Peter Etebo’s smart finish had put Getafe in the lead at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. But their joy was short-lived as the visitors went level after Charles scored for them from close range on the stroke of half-time.

Having qualified to the top-flight in 2017, Getafe have been a story of inspiration. They failed to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the La Liga season last year.

Their dream to play in Europe’s greatest club competition has already taken a severe blow this year as well. They have registered a defeat and two draws in their last three matches.