Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League confidence has been boosted as coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the possibility for their ace striker Kylian Mbappe to play in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Atalanta on Wednesday.

“If Kylian Mbappe does a good training on Tuesday, that all goes well and nothing special happens, he will be in the group on Wednesday,” Tuchel said before the training session on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the German coach also admitted that even if Mbappe could play, he will not play the whole match and is likely to play as a substitute.

The French international had picked up an ankle injury in PSG’s French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on July 24, when he was tackled down by Loic Perrin only half an hour into the match and then limped off the pitch.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 30 goals in 34 appearances this season, missed PSG’s League Cup final against Lyon after that injury.

Tuchel’s team is eyeing for its first semi-final appearance in the continental elite club competitions in 25 years. If PSG advance, they will play either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.