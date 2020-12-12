New Zealand pace bowlers Kyle Jamieson (5/34) and Tim Southee (3/29) ran through West Indies batting to put their team on top in the second Test between the two sides.

West Indies were tottering at 124 for eight at the end of Day 2 in response to New Zealand’s 460 in the first innings.

Jason Holder’s side is already 1-0 down in the two-Test series having lost the first Test at Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs.

They were reduced to 29 for four before Jermaine Blackwood scored 69 to take the team beyond 100. He was supported by Shamarh Brooks who made 14 off 92 deliveries as the two added 68 for the fifth wicket.

Jamieson was near unplayable at the scene of his memorable Test debut in New Zealand’s 10-wicket win over India in February when he picked four for 39 in the first innings.

With Friday’s wind absent and the air still, swing was an additional weapon for the Black Caps’ four-pronged pace attack on a surface that had pace and bounce.

Tim Southee made the initial breakthroughs to remove Kraigg Brathwaite (0) and Bravo (7). Jamieson then removed John Campbell and Roston Chase. The right-arm pace bowler also broke the partnership between Blackwood and Brooks, removing the latter. as the two looked to bring stability to the Windies batting. The 25-year-old then wound up with a couple of wickets, of Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

Southee was the one who got rid of Blackwood, having him caught in the slips.

Earlier, overnight centurion Henry Nicholls went on to score 174 as he forged a 95-run partnership with left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner who made 66. Nicholls was the ninth batsman out, caught on the drive at short extra-cover.

Brief scores: New Zealand 460 (H Nicholls 174, N Wagner 66, W Young 43, D Mitchell 42, S Gabriel 3/93, A Joseph 3/109, R Chase 2/54) vs West Indies 124/8 in 52 overs (J Blackwood 69, K Jamieson 5/34, T Southee 3/29)