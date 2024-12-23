Konstas “super confident” of tacking Bumrah ahead of anticipated MCG debut

Ahead of his anticipated Test debut in the fourth round of the Border-Gavaskar tussle against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day, teenage batting sensation Sam Konstas is “super confident” of the hard yards he has put in to make it to the Australian Test side, and is looking forward to back his skills to counter the formidable Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian attack.

Konstas earned his spot after an impressive knock of 107 off 97 balls against India in the practice match for the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra. During that innings, he stood firm against a strong Indian bowling attack featuring Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, one notable absentee in that attack was Bumrah, who has been Australia’s biggest thorn this summer. Bumrah has cemented his place as the most lethal bowler to visit Australia, with 53

wickets at an astonishing average of 17.15 across three tours. He also holds the best bowling average of any overseas player in Australia with over 50 wickets.

It means Konstas could have the toughest Test debut, against Bumrah in front of a sold-out crowd and on an MCG pitch with plenty of life this summer. But the youngster remains clear about his approach and believes he’ll draw plenty of confidence from his century in the practice game.

Konstas was drafted in for the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, replacing Nathan McSweeney after the 25-year-old failed to decode the Indian pace ace and was dismissed four times across six innings by the right-arm quick.

“I won’t watch too much [of him]. I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe,” he said.

“I’m super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare, getting your baggy green. So it’s a huge honour if I do get in,” he added.

The 19-year-old learned about his selection from selection committee head George Bailey, with skipper Pat Cummins later confirming his debut in the Boxing Day Test.

“It was all a bit unexpected, but very privileged to get the opportunity. I just had dinner with the family [to celebrate], pretty chilled. It was emotional, mum was crying … Everything has happened so fast,” Konstas said.

Konstas celebrated his inclusion with a family dinner on Friday night, before getting a duck in the Big Bash on Saturday. The teenager flew to Melbourne on Sunday, ahead of his maiden training session with the Test team on Monday.

“Mum and dad and my brothers, all their sacrifices, taking me to training, throwing me balls, experiencing the journey through highs and lows. Just to give something back to them was very special. I can’t wait to have them in Melbourne for support,” he said.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India secured a draw in the third Test in Brisbane. The Boxing Day Test begins on December 26 at the MCG, Melbourne.