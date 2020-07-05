Australian speedster Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 auction for a humongous sum of INR 15.5 crore to make him the most expensive buy, has said that his life has not been affected by his record-breaking IPL price.

“I would like to think my life doesn’t change much at all,” Cummins told PTI in an exclusive interaction when asked about the impact of the headline-grabbing event last December.

“I try my best in every game I play but I try to not let any successes or setbacks change my life too much,” the 27-year-old added.

Asked whether the high of that day has faded away, he said, “Not really.”

“Maybe, once I get over there to play,” added the world number one Test bowler.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, several media reports had stated that the BCCI was reportedly looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup would be postponed.

The T20 World Cup is also scheduled to happen at the same time – October 18 to November 15. But the coronavirus crisis has also put the multination tournament in a flux.

Also, a report by news agency IANS earlier this week stated that the cash-rich franchise-based tournament could be staged on foreign shores with the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka emerging as probable destinations.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that while the idea was to play the league in the country, the situation with regards to the coronavirus pandemic might force the board to ultimately take the tournament to either UAE or Sri Lanka.