Kohli hails Team India’s brilliant run chase following series win against England

Former India captain Virat Kohli praised the team’s efforts after Rishabh Pant’s masterclass and Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance propelled the tourists to a 2-1 series victory over England in Manchester on Sunday.

India were 38/3 at one point, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kohli all out, but Pant and Pandya put on a 133-run stand in just 115 balls to send the visitors home.

“Brilliant run chase and a great series,” Kohli captioned Team India celebrating the win on the Koo app.

Mohammed Shami, who had a great England series, also congratulated the Indian side following the win in the third ODI.

“Congratulation’s @indiancricketteam Great effort, well done boys win T20,ODI Series,” Shami said on the Koo app.

Meanwhile, former India batter VVS Laxman is pleased to see Team India dominate on English soil following Sunday’s thrilling series win over England.

Laxman said the partnership between Pant and Pandya helped India make a comeback into the third ODI against England.

“A fantastic chase to win the ODI series. The partnership between @RishabhPant17 & @HardikPandya7 was a phenomenal comeback. Very pleasing to see India dominate on English soil. Congratulations and take a bow,” Laxman posted on a social media platform.

England was bowled out for 259 in the 46th over, and India chased it down in 42.1 overs to win the series 2-1. Pant led India to victory, scoring his first ODI century along the way.

(Inputs from IANS)