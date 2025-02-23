Kohli fastest to scale Mount 14000-run peak, Hardik records another milestone

Star batter Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODI format during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli is the third batter and the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the milestone.

The 36-year-old reached the 14,000-run mark in his 287th inning, overtaking Tendulkar’s record of 350 innings. Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka took 378 innings to get to the mark.

Kohli got to the landmark with a signature punch through cover off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of India’s chase of 242 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pandya reaches 200-wicket mark in International cricket

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reached a significant milestone, claiming his 200th international wicket across formats. He achieved this feat during India’s crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.

Hardik scalped a couple of wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. The star India all-rounder got the first breakthrough by dismissing Babar Azam for 23 in the 9th over.

Pandya provided India with another breakthrough in the 35th over by dismissing Saud Shakeel for 62.

With that, Pandya joined an elite list of Indian bowlers to complete 200 wickets in 216 international appearances at an average of 30.76, with his best figures being 5/28 — his only five-wicket haul in international cricket.

The 31-year-old has 17 wickets in Tests, 89 wickets in ODIs and 94 wickets in T20I cricket. Pandya made his India debut in a T20I against Australia in January 2016. He made his ODI debut later in the year.