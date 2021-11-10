Kohli expresses gratitude to outgoing India coaching staff for their contribution

Virat Kohli, India’s captain, thanked the outgoing coaching staff — Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and R Sridhar — on Wednesday for their contributions to making the Indian team a formidable one.

On Monday, with India’s final T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia, the trio of head coach Shastri, bowling coach Bharat, and fielding coach Sridhar concluded their stint.

While India did not go to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Shastri-Kohli partnership, together with Bharat and Sridhar, made the team a formidable travelling force in Test cricket.

They were part of a set-up that won two Tests in Australia while the Indian side is leading 2-1 in the five-Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year.

India also won the T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia under their tenure.

“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,” Kohli, who has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on Twitter.

“Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,” he added.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has succeeded Shastri as India’s head coach, and Rohit Sharma has been named India’s new T20 captain.

During India’s next series, Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the ODI captaincy as well.

