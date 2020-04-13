Amid the coronavirus crisis, India men’s team skipper Virat Kohli said that to understand what truly matters in life is a blessing.

On Monday, Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his actor wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it: “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.”

Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/Wxm05vGZFd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 13, 2020

In the havoc created by the coronavirus, Kohli has been one of the frontline fighters from the sports fraternity who are guiding people in the tough times and acknowledging the efforts of healthcare workers and police personnel.

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020

The India skipper along with Anushka has already donated a reported sum of Rs 3 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to help India fight COVID-19.

Kohli averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2,794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.