India batsman K.L. Rahul has suggested that his teammate Hardik Pandya’s newborn son should become a fast bowling all-rounder like his father. Hardik’s brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a boomerang of him holding the baby on his Instagram handle.

Rahul wrote in the comments: “Please tell him to become a fast bowling all rounder (folded hands)”.

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic, who had got engaged earlier this year, were blessed with a baby boy in late July.

Hardik announced the news in a Twitter post which read: “We are blessed with our baby boy.” It was posted with the picture of the baby’s hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Fast forward a couple of months and they shared the good news with their fans and followers on social media, with the photo of their newly-born child.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the couple with the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and others from the cricketing fraternity expressing their best wishes. “Many congratulations to the proud new parents! May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts & stay there forever!” wrote Tendulkar on his Twitter handle.