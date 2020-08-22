Indian batsman KL Rahul has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) hoods to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Rahul said that it is everybody’s responsibility to make the CISF feel safe and comfortable amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CISF is protecting us day and night. They are risking their lives so that we can live comfortably. It is not only mine but everybody’s responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable. This is just a small gesture from my end for them,” said Rahul.

He had previously auctioned his 2019 World Cup kit for helping Thalasemia patients. The Kings XI Punjab captain is currently preparing for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin on September 19.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially postponed to April 15 before being called off indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown that had been in place in the wake of the pandemic.

Eventually, it was decided that the lucrative T20 league will be held across three venues in the UAE due to the situation of the pandemic in India. Rahul had last played in an ODI against New Zealand alongwith the rest of the Indian team on February 11.