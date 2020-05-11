India’s white-ball wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul feels Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler when the former has to collect the ball behind the stumps.

“Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93,” Rahul said in a ‘Q&A’ session on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul, the right-handed batsman started keeping wickets from the limited-overs home series against Australia when India’s then keeper Rishabh Pant got injured. Rahul later went on to don the gloves during the tour of New Zealand.

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIS and 42 T20Is so far, is now India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the white-ball formats.

Walking down memory lane, the Karnataka batsman recalled his Test debut against Australia in December 2014 at Melbourne. He said it was a special feeling to get his Test cap from MS Dhoni.

“It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni,” Rahul said.