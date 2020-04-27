Keeping out-of-favour India player MS Dhoni’s comeback in mind, country’s batman KL Rahul believes the 13th edition of IPL which is now postponed until further notice would be a massive tournament for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the mega event is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said that the IPL would decide if Dhoni will be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided,” said Rahul on Star Sports show Cricket Connected as quoted by IANS.

Rahul feels that a player’s performance in IPL would be the criteria for the India squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020 which is slated to be played in the October-November window.

“There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country,” said Rahul.