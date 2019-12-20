Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has pointed out that his ex-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have mistaken at the selection of players at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they don’t enough backup in case any top-order batsman suffers from injury.

“If you look at the squad as a whole, there is no backup for Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine who is a one of a kind bowler. If Eoin Morgan suffers an injury, the team has no middle order overseas batsman,” said Gambhir while speaking at Star Sports’ Cricket Live show as quoted by IANS.

Notably, KKR bought Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins at a whopping sum of 15.5 crores (INR).

Cummins had set a base price of 2 crore for himself, but his ongoing form with the ball put his value far beyond his expectations. The bidding war was going on between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but KKR suddenly came into the scene and bought Cummins within two bids.

Notably, the Australia fast bowler became the first bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in the year 2019.

“The positive part about Pat Cummins is that you can expect him to take wickets with the new ball because he has a good swing and he bowls at good pace, he might be a concern for the death overs but he has good bowling skills and he has been with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and has improved a lot since then,” said Gambhir.

“I hope he plays all the matches and makes the team win 3-4 matches single handedly because he has been bought for such a high amount,” he added.