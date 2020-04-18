With the whole sporting season coming into a standstill due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, former swashbuckling New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum has given an insight into his life in isolation.

McCullum, who was supposed to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their coach in the Indian Premier League during this time, is now trying to enjoy the break that the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus has provided.

“I’m trying to enjoy the time that I’m getting at home with the family, because in a funny way, we are all forced to really spend a lot of time with our loved ones which is fantastic. We probably don’t stop and take as much time to appreciate that,” McCullum was quoted as saying on the official website of KKR.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman hoped for the death race caused by the deadly virus to stop and wished to be back on the cricket field soon. He also believed that when cricket returns it would be intense as everyone would want to compensate for the lost months.

“When we are on the other side of this pandemic and hopefully, we haven’t lost too many lives, and things are returning to normal in the schedule of all of us cricket coaches, commentators and people all around involved in the game, it’s going to get pretty intense. So I’m trying to just enjoy the break for now,” the 38-year-old said.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice on Thursday.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.