Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appreciated the contribution of Hockey India towards the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Notably, understanding the gravity of the situation caused by COVID-19, Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund to help the countrymen fight the pandemic.

The Hockey governing body on April 1 had announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the cause, however, the Hockey India Executive Board took a unanimous decision to raise the contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore.

Acknowledging the effort, Rijiju tweeted: “I appreciate @TheHockeyIndia for contributing Rs 1 Crore towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India’s resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

I appreciate @TheHockeyIndia for contributing Rs 1 Crore towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India’s resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Rly0kPhvQy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 4, 2020

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in its bid to curb the rise of the deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 40 eminent sports personalities of the country via video call to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli were also on the list.

The virus has so far killed 75 and has affected over 3,072 in India so far. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the pandemic is more than 61,000 and the number of infected ones is over 11,55,000 as per the Worldometer.