The Union Sports Ministry is starting a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach (KICC) Development Program from Monday. The program, which will be inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, will help in the professional development of 15,000 PE teachers and community coaches, and aims to equip them with skills to train students to take up fitness and sport as a way of life.

Aspects such as age-specific fitness tests and activities have been included in the program module.

The program will see a host of international experts speaking to PE teachers and community coaches. The inaugural session will have Rosa Lopez de D’Amico, President of the International Association of Physical Education and Sport for Girls and Women, and Darlene A Kluka, Vice President of the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education as guest speakers.

Throughout the program, participants will benefit from interactions from a host of international experts such as Isac Doru, Sporting Director, Yokohoma F Marinos, Japan, Karen Danylchuk, EdD President WASM Canada, Lisa Hasker CEO – VICSPORT, Oleksandr Krasilshchikov, School Of Health Sciences University Sains Malaysia, Pedro G President International Society of Comparative Studies of Physical Education and Sport, Maryam Koushkie Jahromi Professor & Head Department of Physical Education and Sports Science Shiraz University, Iran, Swarup Mukherjee Associate Professor Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Martin Toms, Sport Pedagogy School of Sport, Exercise & Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK, Andy Vasily Host of the show “Striving for Excellence”.

KAUST School, Saudi Arabia and Zachariah Mathew Associate Director, Center for Global Engagement Indiana State University, USA will be sharing their experiences on Facebook Live at 5 pm from Monday to Friday.